Pak Cabinet reshuffle: Asad Umar re-inducted

In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan government on Monday decided to re-induct former finance minister Asad Umar into the Cabinet. The government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said a "decision has been made to expand and reshuffle the cabinet".

This is the second Cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office in August last year. She said former minister finance minister Umar will make a return to the cabinet as the minister for planning and special initiatives.

He will replace Khusro Bakhtiar who would be made federal minister for petroleum and natural resources in place of Ghulam Sarwar Khan. It was not known if Khan would be given any portfolio.

In the first reshuffle in April, Umar was asked to step down as finance minister after he came under immense criticism for failure to fix the economy.

