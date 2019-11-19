International Development News
Development News Edition

Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nominations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:07 IST
Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nominations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 248 candidates including those belonging to the Congress, JD(S) and ruling BJP have filed their nominations for December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the scrutiny of which would take place on Tuesday, poll officials said. A total of 353 nominations have been filed by the candidates, they said.

According to data shared by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, 152 candidates had filed 237 nominations on Monday alone, the last date to do so. Among the total 248 candidates who have filed nominations till Monday, 56 are from National parties, 17 from state parties, 47 from registered unrecognized parties, and 128 are independents.

While the highest- 28 candidates have filed their nomination from Shivajinagar constituency, followed by Hoskote with 27 candidates; Krishnarajpet has least- 8 candidates have filed their nominations. While the scrutiny of nominations would take place on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was November 21.

Counting of votes would take place on December 9. The bypolls was necessitated after the resignation and absence of 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, which led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy headed coalition government and paved way for BJP to come to power.

Seventeen legislators were subsequently disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, however the Supreme Court that heard MLAs' petition challenging the disqualification, last week allowed them to contest the by-elections. By winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 disqualified legislators as party candidates from their respective constituencies.

Considering the bypolls as a prestige battle, Congress and JD(S) have said ensuring the defeat of disqualified MLAs, who "betrayed" them was their main agenda. Among the 15 constituencies going for bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the House ...

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two warkaris followers of Lord Vithoba were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their dindi group near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the worlds two largest economies. There are some ling...

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019