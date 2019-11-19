Truly sickening: AAP on Parvesh Verma's comments on Kejriwal's cough

The AAP on Tuesday termed as "truly sickening" BJP MP Parvesh Verma's comments during a parliamentary debate on pollution that earlier only Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was coughing but now the entire city and members of the House are coughing. During a debate in Parliament on pollution issue, Verma accused Kejriwal of not doing anything to curb air pollution in the city and criticised him for blaming farmers of neighbouring states for the problem.

He further said that earlier the chief minister used to cough, but now the entire city and members of the House are coughing. Lashing out at Verma, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the remarks are "truly sickening".

"It shows intellectual and cultural bankruptcy of the BJP that they have to stoop to a level where personal attacks on one's health and family members are being made in order to justify one's own criminal negligence and apathy towards the issue of air pollution," he said. "I don't even wish to dignify his comments with a response. If the BJP thinks that abusing CM and making derogatory statements against his family can help bring the level of air pollution down then you are more than welcome to do so from morning to evening," he added.

On reports that four out of seven Delhi BJP MPs skipping the parliamentary debate on pollution, Chadha said the Aam Aadmi Party has always maintained that BJP leaders are not serious on the issue of pollution and it was evident when Vijender Gupta openly violated the odd-even scheme and made fun of it. "Gautam Gambhir also skipped another important meeting. The health minister is advising people to eat carrots and another minister in UP is saying prayers should be done to please the rain god to reduce pollution," he said.

"Just three Delhi BJP MPs were present and four were absent, it shows that the BJP has nothing but criminal negligence and apathy when it comes to the respiratory health of people of Delhi and people of north India and AAP stands vindicated once again," he added.

