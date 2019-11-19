International Development News
Development News Edition

Truly sickening: AAP on Parvesh Verma's comments on Kejriwal's cough

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
Truly sickening: AAP on Parvesh Verma's comments on Kejriwal's cough

The AAP on Tuesday termed as "truly sickening" BJP MP Parvesh Verma's comments during a parliamentary debate on pollution that earlier only Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was coughing but now the entire city and members of the House are coughing. During a debate in Parliament on pollution issue, Verma accused Kejriwal of not doing anything to curb air pollution in the city and criticised him for blaming farmers of neighbouring states for the problem.

He further said that earlier the chief minister used to cough, but now the entire city and members of the House are coughing. Lashing out at Verma, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the remarks are "truly sickening".

"It shows intellectual and cultural bankruptcy of the BJP that they have to stoop to a level where personal attacks on one's health and family members are being made in order to justify one's own criminal negligence and apathy towards the issue of air pollution," he said. "I don't even wish to dignify his comments with a response. If the BJP thinks that abusing CM and making derogatory statements against his family can help bring the level of air pollution down then you are more than welcome to do so from morning to evening," he added.

On reports that four out of seven Delhi BJP MPs skipping the parliamentary debate on pollution, Chadha said the Aam Aadmi Party has always maintained that BJP leaders are not serious on the issue of pollution and it was evident when Vijender Gupta openly violated the odd-even scheme and made fun of it. "Gautam Gambhir also skipped another important meeting. The health minister is advising people to eat carrots and another minister in UP is saying prayers should be done to please the rain god to reduce pollution," he said.

"Just three Delhi BJP MPs were present and four were absent, it shows that the BJP has nothing but criminal negligence and apathy when it comes to the respiratory health of people of Delhi and people of north India and AAP stands vindicated once again," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who ha...

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019