International Development News
Development News Edition

Par panel meets to examine WhatsApp snooping issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:39 IST
Par panel meets to examine WhatsApp snooping issue
Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary standing committee, headed by Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, met here on Wednesday to examine the WhatsApp snooping issue. As per the notice issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat for the meeting, the panel will be briefed by representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Atomic Energy on the subject -- "Citizens' data security and privacy".

Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, had written a letter to the other panel members, saying the alleged use of technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern" and it would be discussed at the next meeting of the committee on November 20. Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unidentified entities, using Israeli spyware -- Pegasus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

BMW India Offers BS-VI Variants Across the Entire Product Portfolio

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS-VI diesel vehicles ahead of the timelineGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India First in the segment to offer BS-VI petrol variants across all models. Prices to increase by up to 6...

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoop-gate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Government sources said that WhatsApp has written express...

Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - sources

Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to 25.6 billion in the worlds biggest share sale.The state oil giant and its advisors are hosting meetings at Dubais Ritz Carlto...

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes PMS, Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019