International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:48 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on "the President's orders." Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said in prepared remarks to the investigation that Giuliani's efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations into Trump's political rivals "were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit" for the Ukrainian leader.

Quid pro quo is a Latin term meaning a favor exchanged for a favor. Sondland, a wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware and "fully supportive" of their efforts on Ukraine.

Sondland was appearing on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is taking the lead in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency. He smiled and laughed as he took his seat at the witness chair in the hearing room on Capitol Hill on the fourth day of public proceedings in the investigation. The inquiry focuses on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to carry out two investigations that would benefit him politically including one targeting Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The other involved a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Ahead of his request that Zelenskiy carry out the two investigations, Trump froze $391 million in U.S. security aid approved by Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. Democrats have accused Trump of using the frozen aid and Zelenskiy's desire for an Oval Office meeting as leverage to pressure a vulnerable U.S. ally to dig up dirt on political adversaries. Trump is seeking re-election next year.

Sondland was one of three Trump allies who largely took over U.S.-Ukraine policy in May, with Giuliani also playing a key role despite holding no official government position. Career U.S. diplomats have portrayed Sondland in their testimony as a central figure in what became a shadow and "irregular" Ukraine policy operation, undercutting official channels and pressing Kiev to investigate the Bidens. Trump has denied wrongdoing, called the inquiry a witch hunt and assailed some of the witnesses including current White House aides.

Sondland was tapped as Trump's envoy after he donated $1 million to the president's inauguration. In October, Trump called him "a really good man," but after Sondland's amended statement to House investigators this month the president told reporters at the White House, "I hardly know the gentleman." The investigation could lead the House to approve formal charges against Trump - called articles of impeachment - that would be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial on whether to remove him from office. Few Republican senators have broken with Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it was "inconceivable" that two-thirds of the Republican-controlled chamber would vote to convict Trump. According to Reuters/Ipsos polling, 46 percent of Americans support impeachment, while 41 percent oppose it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Browns TE Njoku (wrist) designated to return from IR

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Clevelands 23-3 victory ...

FOREX-Dollar firmer as trade tensions support; Fed minutes due

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday as worsening U.S.-China relations supported demand for the safe-haven greenback even as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting for clues to the path of ...

UPDATE 3-Former Baltimore mayor charged with wire fraud over 'Healthy Holly' book sales

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was charged on Wednesday with wire fraud and tax evasion relating to sales of her self-published Healthy Holly childrens book to charities where she worked, federal prosecutors said. The charges against...

U.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei

The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on an economic blacklist, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019