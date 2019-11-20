Pompeo says "did not see" Sondland's testimony, proud of US policy on Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he did not watch a testimony from European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and that he was proud of American policy in Ukraine. "I didn't see a single thing ... I was working, I was in meetings all day," Pompeo told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting. "I haven't had a chance to see any of that testimony."
Asked if he was considering recusing himself from decisions on documents provided to the U.S. Congress, he said: "I am not going to recuse myself from this. I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine, I was working on it and I am terribly proud of what we accomplished."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Gordon Sondland
- Donald Trump
- European Union
- Ukraine
- NATO
- US Congress
ALSO READ
Rice exporters require certification of inspection to export to European Union
European Union provides €1mn via WFP to vulnerable families in Mauritania during lean season
Africa Investment Forum: AfDB joins hand with European Union to create jobs in Africa
Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions
EXPLAINER-Why Gordon Sondland is key witness in Trump impeachment hearings