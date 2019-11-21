International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya Thakur in parliamentary panel on defence; Cong, BJP trade barbs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:38 IST
Pragya Thakur in parliamentary panel on defence; Cong, BJP trade barbs

Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has been appointed to a parliamentary committee on defence, triggering a political row as the Congress on Thursday attacked the government for nominating a person charged with "spreading terror" to a panel tasked with defence related issues. The ruling BJP, however, strongly defended her presence in the 21-member joint consultative committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and asserted that the Bhopal MP can help in "framing right methodology" so that innocents are not "victimised" the way she was by the Congress-led UPA government.

Three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, who is detained in Srinagar under the stringent PSA, former defence minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar and BJP working president J P Nadda are among the other committee members. It which will comprise 12 members from Lok Sabha and nine from Rajya Sabha.

However, it was the presence of Thakur, a first-time MP with a hardline Hindutva background and who has triggered several rows earlier with her controversial remarks, that became a lightning rod for yet another political joust involving her. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, and is currently out on bail. She is facing trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Congress was quick to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also termed it "unfortunate" for the country that an MP accused of "spreading terror" has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. "'Modi has not been able to forgive her from the heart' but she has been given the responsibility on important issues such as the country's defence. That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

After she had called Naturam Godse, who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot during the recent Lok Sabha polls, Modi had condemned her comments and said he would not be able to forgive her. She had also later regretted her comments. The BJP, however, strongly defended Thakur's nomination to the panel with its leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also a member of the committee, saying that the Bhopal MP can help in "framing right methodology" so that innocents are not "victimised" the way she was.

Hitting back at the Congress, Lekhi said the party seems to have lost its faith in democracy and forgotten that Thakur is an elected member of Parliament. People know that Thakur was falsely implicated by the Congress-led UPA government, she said. The Bombay High Court granted Thakur bail on health grounds in April 2017 after the NIA dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The consultative committee also includes TMC's Sougata Roy and DMK's A Raja. Besides the 21 MPs, the committee also has Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, both junior ministers for parliamentary affairs, as its ex-officio members. Thakur has often hogged headlines for her controversial statements.

She was issued a show-cause notice by the BJP during the general election for her Godse remarks. She previously earned the opposition ire when she claimed that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

She had also attributed the deaths of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley to 'marak shakti' (killing power) used by BJP's political adversaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Congress govt in MP plans to enact right to health law

The residents of Madhya Pradesh are likely to get access to free health services soon as the the Congress government is planning to introduce a right to health legislation in the winter session of the assembly. The government has set up a ...

Turkish court upholds verdict against 12 former Cumhuriyet employees

A Turkish court on Thursday upheld its conviction of 12 former employees of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, despite a higher court ruling, a lawmaker from the main opposition said.The court acquitted the 13th defendant, Kadri Gursel, d...

Rajini's wonder remark meant AIADMK's stint in power again: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanths assertion of people creating a wonder in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row. Rajinikanths wonder remark means...

Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister

The Finnish government plans to reduce the time taken to grant work visas to just one to two weeks by next year, the countrys Minister of Employment, Harakka, said on Thursday. The move was aimed at attracting more software professionals fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019