FACTBOX-'No pressure on Ukraine': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

A former U.S. national security official warned lawmakers at an impeachment hearing on Thursday not to promote the "fictional" narrative that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections - a theory favored by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official - former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill - and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev. Below are reactions to Thursday's hearing, and the impeachment inquiry in general, from outside the room:

PRESIDENT TRUMP, ON TWITTER: "The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!"

"I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side!"

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, ON TWITTER:

"Here's where we're at. * FIRST: Trump got caught bribing a foreign power for his own political gain.

* THEN: Trump demanded Republicans defend his corruption. * NOW: Republicans are continuing their massive cover-up campaign.

When will they honor their oath and Constitution?" STEVE SCALISE, NO. 2 REPUBLICAN IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, ON TWITTER:

"The American People: 'Congress should focus on real issues like creating jobs, lowering prescription drug prices, and properly equipping our troops.' Pelosi's Democrat Majority: 'MORE SHAM IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS!' Dems are delusional. Will they ever end their impeachment circus?"

