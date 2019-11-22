International Development News
Development News Edition

People's support gave Modi govt strength to take bold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Latehar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:03 IST
People's support gave Modi govt strength to take bold

BJP national working president J P Nadda on Friday contended that support from common people has given the Narendra Modi government strength to take the bold decisions of banning instant 'triple talaq' and abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir. Addressing a poll meeting at Chandawa in Latehar assembly constituency, Nadda said people in Jharkhand are no longer scared to step out after dark as Naxal menace has reduced in Jharkhand to a large extent.

"It is because of people's support that the BJP government at the Centre has been able to take the bold decisions of abrogating Article 370, banning instant 'triple talaq' and purging Naxalism. "Now, people in Jharkhand can step out after sunset without fear. This is the value of your votes," he said.

Attacking the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Nadda said except the BJP, "all parties practise dynastic politics". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have given the country a new direction. We have initiated several developmental projects in Jharkhand. The BJP has set a goal to win over 65 of 81 assembly seats in the state this time," the top BJP leader said.

Nadda appealed to people to vote for the saffron party and maintain the momentum of development in the state. Latehar is going to polls in the first of the five- phase elections, beginning on November 30.

The BJP has fielded Prakash Ram from the seat..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonalds for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food. In its notice, FSSAI referred to a full-page advertisement by McDonalds in newsp...

Court suspends ruling on 'unlawful" Hong Kong mask ban for seven days

Hong Kong police can continue enforcing a ban on demonstrators wearing masks for the next seven days, the High Court said Friday, to allow the government time to appeal an earlier ruling that the action was unconstitutional. The ban was imp...

Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.Addressing the DRDO Indust...

Tata Motors shareholders approve raising up to Rs 6,494.35 cr

Tata Motors on Friday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through issuance of securities through preferential allotment. In an extraordinary general meeting EGM held on Friday, 99.7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019