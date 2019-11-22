International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP levelling false allegations as it is afraid:Siddaramaiah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:20 IST
BJP levelling false allegations as it is afraid:Siddaramaiah

Under attack from the ruling BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that the saffron party as also the JD (S) were "afraid" of him and hence were spreading false information. Ahead of the December 5 bypolls to 15 constituencies in the state, several BJP leaders have targeted Siddaramaiah claiming that there was resentment within the Congress over his style of functioning and leaders have stayed away from campaigning along with him.

Who are all these people with me? Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about BJP leaders claims that he was abandoned by Congress leaders while campaigning. Speaking to reporters here, he said "BJP, also JD(S), are afraid of Siddaramaiah, so they are making false allegations against me.

Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter, wondering as to why BJP leaders were targeting him. It looks like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah may have promised the state BJP leaders some prize to whoever criticizes me the most. If Im alone, why should they be afraid of me at all? he tweeted.

Union Minister and BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda, terming Siddaramaiah as lonely, said he was losing mental balance as he was troubled by internal differences within the party and no leaders were present during his electioneering. Who is with Siddaramaiah in Congress? Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar have chosen their own path, Mallikarjun Kharge has disappeared. H K Patil is also not seen..," he said.

Housing minister V Somanna has said Siddaramaiah was lonely in the Congress and no party leaders were joining hands with him. According to revenue minister R Ashoka, many senior leaders in the Congress party had abandoned Siddaramaiah as there was clear division between old and new Congress.

The BJPs attack against the Congress Legislature party leader has come amid Congress sources recently stating that several senior party leaders were upset with Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Raos unilateral style of functioning, and their opinion not being considered during selection of candidates for the bypolls. However, coming to Siddaramaiahs defence, Rao alleged that BJP leaders did not have anything else to focus on and hence were targeting Siddaramaiah by claiming that he was left alone in the campaigning.

All Congress leaders were on the field and cooperating, he said. Meanwhile, alleging high-handedness on part of the police against Congress workers coming for party campaign or rallies, Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and warned of a street protest if oppression continues.

Campaigning in bypoll bound constituencies in the city, he said, I have sought action against police who are involved, we will also give complaint..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10. Joint performances of national and in...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi security forces killed four protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed activists blocking the main port near Basra, as the countrys top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Security forc...

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23,

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23, Bengaluru, Nov 22 PTIThe Champions Yacht Club K- 1000 Rally, the fourth round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship, will commence here on Saturday. INRC Championship leader...

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019