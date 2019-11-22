PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh on 80th birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday and said he has been at the forefront of spreading the ideology of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia.
Mulayam was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.
"I extend my best wishes to Mulayam Singh Yadav ji on the special occasion of his 80th birthday. He is one of the most experienced leaders of the country and has always been at the forefront of spreading the ideology of Dr. Lohia. I wish him a healthy and long life," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.
