International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh on 80th birthday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:37 IST
PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh on 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday and said he has been at the forefront of spreading the ideology of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia.

Mulayam was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

"I extend my best wishes to Mulayam Singh Yadav ji on the special occasion of his 80th birthday. He is one of the most experienced leaders of the country and has always been at the forefront of spreading the ideology of Dr. Lohia. I wish him a healthy and long life," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cricket-India exploit Bangladesh's pink chink to lord in Kolkata

Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge of their maiden day-night test against Bangladesh at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday. Armed with the heavily-lacquered ball, Indias three-pronged...

Exact cause of AIIMS fire not known: Govt

The exact cause of the fire at the teaching block of AIIMS here in August could not be determined though it appears to have originated from electrical points being used for equipment, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed th...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Army for defusing IED in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir. The way it was detected on time and was defused, the Army deserves congratulations for that. Certainly, fr...

Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the governments regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based dive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019