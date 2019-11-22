International Development News
Development News Edition

FBI lawyer suspected of altering Russia probe document

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:24 IST
FBI lawyer suspected of altering Russia probe document
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday touted news reports that a former FBI lawyer is suspected of altering a document related to surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser in 2016. The Associated Press has confirmed reports by CNN and The Washington Post that the finding is part of a Justice Department inspector general investigation into the FBI's probe of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to release a report on December 9, and witnesses in the last two weeks have been invited in to see draft sections of that document. A person familiar with the case was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to AP only on condition of anonymity. The CNN and Washington Post reports also cited unidentified individuals.

The release of the inspector general report is likely to revive debate about the politically-charged Russia investigation that has shadowed Trump's presidency since the beginning. Trump has long insisted that the investigation into his campaign was a "hoax" and "witch hunt." "This was spying on my campaign — something that has never been done in the history of our country," Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "They tried to overthrow the presidency." The conduct of the FBI employee didn't alter Horowitz's finding that the surveillance application of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had a proper legal and factual basis, an official told the Post, which said the lawyer was forced out.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the inspector general declined to comment Friday. The FBI obtained a secret surveillance warrant in 2016 to monitor the communications of Page, who was never charged or accused of wrongdoing.

The warrant, which was renewed several times and approved by different judges in 2016 and early 2017, has been one of the most contentious elements of the FBI's Russia investigation and was the subject of dueling memos last year issued by Democrats and Republicans on the House intelligence committees. "They got my warrant — a fraudulent warrant, I believe — to spy on myself as a way of getting into the Trump campaign," Page said in an interview on Fox Business' "Ask Maria" with Maria Bartiromo.

"There has been a continued cover-up to this day. We still don't have the truth, but hopefully, we'll get that soon." FBI Director Chris Wray has told Congress that he did not consider the FBI surveillance to be "spying" and that he has no evidence the FBI illegally monitored Trump's campaign during the 2016 election. Wray said he would not describe the FBI's surveillance as "spying" if it's following "investigative policies and procedures." Attorney General William Barr has said he believed "spying" did occur, but he also made clear at a Senate hearing earlier this year that he had no specific evidence to cite that any surveillance was illegal or improper. Barr has appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate how intelligence was collected, and that probe has since become criminal in nature, a person familiar with the matter has said.

But Trump insists that members of the Obama administration "at the highest levels" were spying on his 2016 campaign. "Personally, I think it goes all the way. ... I think this goes to the highest level," he said in the Fox interview. "I hate to say it. I think it's a disgrace. They thought I was going to win and they said, 'How can we stop him?'" (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Google Cloud Print to RIP after 2020

Google is on a cleanup spree with its apps and services which are outdated or unpopular. The latest to bite the dust is Google Cloud Print.Launched in 2010 to make printers more accessible for Chrome OS, Google Cloud Print is no longer need...

Argentina creditors jockey for lead ahead of $100 billion debt talks

Several factions of Argentinas bondholders are jostling for influence ahead of restructuring talks with incoming president Alberto Fernandez as Latin Americas third-largest economy tries to avert a default, more than a dozen sources familia...

Bayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying

Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay 10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.The...

Pak's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the current issue of inflation in Pakistan was due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government and the cash-strapped nation would overcome the problem soon. Addressing a public ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019