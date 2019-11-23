Ajit Pawar's decision to side with BJP his own, not that of NCP: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not that of the party.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Pawar tweeted. PTI VT

