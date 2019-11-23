International Development News
Nobody should object to Guv asking BJP to form govt in Maharashtra: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was no reason for the Congress, Shiv Sena or Sharad Pawar to have doubts on the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in government formation in Maharashtra.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was no reason for the Congress, Shiv Sena or Sharad Pawar to have doubts on the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in government formation in Maharashtra. "The Governor can ask anyone to form the government when he is fully satisfied that the party has the majority needed. It is up to the Governor's discretion, nobody should have an objection to that," Singh told ANI here.

Responding to the allegations that the BJP would fail in the majority test in the state Assembly, being raised by the Congress and Shiv Sena, Singh said, "Let us see what happens in floor test but I believe that they must have had required numbers, that is why they were invited. The majority will have to be proven in the floor test, but I have faith that the Governor must have felt that they (BJP) have a majority and only then did he allowed us to stake a claim." Earlier today, addressing a workers felicitation meeting here, Singh had targeted Pakistan and blamed it of running a "terror industry".

"The entire world wants to walk alongside India, but our country's neighbour Pakistan is running a terror business. When terrorism becomes an industry at any place then all other businesses close on their own," Singh said in his address at the programme. At the meeting, he also said that the party workers were the reason behind BJP's phenomenal success in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep

India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century and his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday. After India d...

