New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2130 hours:

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: BOM57 MH-3RD LDALL GOVT Maha drama: Fadnavis back as CM, Ajit Pawar new deputy CM Mumbai: In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. BOM53 MH-GOVT-LD CONGRESS MLAS Maha stunner: Cong MLAs may fly to Jaipur to escape poaching Mumbai: With Maharashtra in a political bind following a coup by NCP's Ajit Pawar who joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, MLAs of the ally Congress are likely to fly to Jaipur on Sunday to ward off any poaching bid, a party leader said on Saturday night.

BOM32 MH-PAWAR-LD AJIT Ajit's act is indiscipline; Sena-NCP-Cong will form govt: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday described his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said Ajit and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law. DEL51 MAHA-2NDLD BJP We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday asserted that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, saying the tie-up was guided by the "given situation".

DEL48 CONG-MAHA-LDALL GOVT 'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt New Delhi/Mumbai: The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a "black chapter" in India's history and asserted that the BJP acted as a "contract killer" of democracy by forming an "illegitimate" government in the state. DEL41 MAHA-PREZ-RULE-2NDLD REVOKE Prez Rule in Maharashtra revoked at 5.47 AM New Delhi: The BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra took charge on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 AM, a Union Home Ministry notification said.

DEL34 PM-LD GOVERNORS Listen to needs of people, work towards uplift of SCs, minorities: PM tells governors, lieutenant governors New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked governors and lieutenant governors to listen to the needs of the people and work towards uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society, including minorities. DEL30 PREZ-CONF-LD GOVERNORS Role of Governors, Lt Guvs imp when emphasis is on cooperative-competitive federalism: Prez New Delhi: The role of Governors and Lt Governors has become important when the country's emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism for progress of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

CAL7 JH-LD NAXAL ATTACK LWEs kill policemen, BJP leader, set fire to earthmovers in poll-bound J'khand Latehar/Kunda/Medininagar: Ahead of the first phase of polls for Jharkhand assembly on November 30 left wing extremists killed four state police personnel in Latehar district and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader in Palamau district, police said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD8 SC-MAHA Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine file plea in SC seeking quashing of Maha Guv's decision to swear-in Fadnavis as CM New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

LGD1 DL-COURT-RAHUL Delhi court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Rahul New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. BOM46 MH-COURT-LD RSS-RAHUL Court rejects pleas by Rahul, Yechury seeking dismissal of defamation case Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Saturday rejected applications of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint filed against them by an RSS worker.

BUSINESS DEL59 BIZ-LD UNEMPLOYMENT DATA India's urban unemployment rate drops to 9.3 pc in Jan-Mar 2019: Govt data New Delhi: Amid criticism over high joblessness rate, a survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Saturday showed that urban unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in four quarters at 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019. AAR AAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)