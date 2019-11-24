International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia intel chair urges asylum for Chinese defector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:18 IST
Australia intel chair urges asylum for Chinese defector
(Representative Image)

A Chinese spy who shared information documenting Beijing's political interference operations abroad should be granted asylum after defecting to Australia, the country's parliamentary intelligence chief said Sunday. Wang "William" Liqiang reportedly gave Australia's counter-espionage agency the identities of China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong and provided details of how they funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

Wang said he was personally involved in infiltration and disruption operations in all three territories. Government politician Andrew Hastie said Sunday that Wang -- who is reportedly living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa -- should be allowed to stay.

"I'm of the view that anyone who's willing to assist us in defending our sovereignty deserves our protection," Mr Hastie told Australia's Nine network newspapers, which first reported Wang's claims. Hastie, a vocal critic of Beijing, was banned from entering China last week along with another politician.

He has previously said Australia's sovereignty and freedoms could be threatened by Beijing. Australia's Department of Home Affairs, which deals with immigration matters, would not comment on Wang's case.

Wang has told Nine's 60 Minutes program that he will be executed if he returns to China. China has sought to discredit Wang, accusing him of being an unemployed fraudster and fugitive.

Australian counter-intelligence officials warned earlier this year that the threat of foreign interference was "unprecedented" and that the number of foreign spies in Australia was higher than during the Cold War. The agency has never publicly named China in its warnings.

But the recently retired head of the agency, Duncan Lewis, said in an interview published Friday that China wanted to "take over" Australia's political system with an "insidious" and systematic campaign of espionage and influence-peddling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell powers Jazz past Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell established season bests of 37 points and six 3-pointers to help the Utah Jazz record a 128-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points on 10-of-17 shootin...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Azam, Rizwan stall Australia's victory march in Brisbane

Babar Azam scored his second century and Mohammad Rizwan his maiden half-century in a 132-run partnership that helped Pakistan to 268 for six at tea on Sunday, stalling Australias march to victory in Brisbane on day four of the first test.A...

Johnson unveils manifesto for Brexit Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his Conservative Partys manifesto on Sunday, pledging to move on from Brexit and austerity in a bid to secure a general election victory. Having taken over a minority administration in July and u...

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

State-run power giant NTPC is likely to raise around Rs 10,000 crore through green bonds for acquisition of the governments stake in THDC India Ltd THDCIL and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd NEEPCO, a source said. Proceeds from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019