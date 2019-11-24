International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP welcomes SC order, NCP says Fadnavis will fail floor test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:48 IST
BJP welcomes SC order, NCP says Fadnavis will fail floor test
Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to place before it on Monday the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President's rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government, the BJP said the court's decision strengthens its claim that Ajit Pawar continues to be the NCP's legislature party leader. The bench declined fervent request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking two days time to place Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's communication on record and asked him to produce letters by Monday at 10.30 am when the matter will be taken again.

In the special hearing on a holiday, the apex court issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as the chief minister. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also issued notice to Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Reacting to the court's decision, Shelar said, "The game is up for the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar can issue whip to the NCP legislators." The NCP, however, claimed the Devendra Fadnavis government will be defeated in the floor test, scheduled for November 30. Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "The swearing-in took place on the basis of bogus documents. Devendra Fadnavis does not have the numbers." "It is better if he quits on his own, else face defeat on the floor of the House during the trust vote," he said.

Malik also said that out of the five NCP MLAs reported 'missing' till Sunday morning, two returned and another one posted a message on social media stating he was with the NCP. "We expect the rest to return by evening," he said.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set 6 vehicles on fire

Six vehicles, including four tractors, one JCB machine and a motorcycle were allegedly set ablaze by Naxalites near Madonar village in Narayanpur district on Saturday. According to SP Mohit Garg, the vehicles were being used for the constru...

UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas in manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his Conservative Partys manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to get Brexit done. With les...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

Proximity to food joints puts children at higher risk of being obese: Study

Children who have got food joints near their schools or home get addicted to junk food, and such situations influence their eating habits, suggests a recent study conducted by researchers at NYU School of Medicine. The study was published i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019