International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Senior most MLA be made Pro-tem Speaker, says Ashok Chavan, accuses BJP of buying time to poach MLAs

Accusing the BJP of seeking more time to poach MLAs, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the senior-most MLA should be made the Pro-tem Speaker of the House.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 19:15 IST
Maharashtra: Senior most MLA be made Pro-tem Speaker, says Ashok Chavan, accuses BJP of buying time to poach MLAs
Congress leader Ashok Chavan speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the BJP of seeking more time to poach MLAs, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the senior-most MLA should be made the Pro-tem Speaker of the House. "The senior-most member of the Assembly should be made the Pro-tem Speaker as per the precedence," said Chavan while speaking to media persons outside JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri here.

"The BJP is trying to gain more time from the Supreme Court. You can understand the motive behind this. They are trying to poach MLAs from other parties," he added. Earlier today, Congress MLAs were shifted to JW Marriott Hotel here.

"There is no question of NCP and BJP coming together. Ajit Pawar is misleading the people. He has been removed from the leadership (Leader of Legislative party) of NCP by Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil is the new leader of this party," Chavan told ANI. "They don't have numbers now. NCP is with Shiv Sena alliance. Hence Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state only for a few days," added Chavan.

Accusing Ajit Pawar of misleading people, Chavan said: "Ajit Pawar is making statements (tweets) to mislead the people. They (MLAs) are safe at one places. It is better to have them all at one place, have better communication for the meeting. BJP is trying to break them. Hence our MLAs have said that they will be together at one place." Earlier today, Chavan had also accused NCP leader Ajit Pawar of betraying his party MLAs by 'misusing' their letter of support.

"Many MLAs who were led astray have come back. The rest of them will also come back soon. Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has the number. Our all 44 MLAs are safe at the right place. We need not worry about anything," said Chavan. Being asked about his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he said: "I met Pawar Sa'ab. I have been told that the letter of the MLAs was misused by Ajit Pawar. The MLAs of Pawar Sa'ab have denied giving any kind of support through that letter. They say that their letter was misused."

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow. The top court, while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state, said that appropriate orders will be passed tomorrow.

The bench consisting Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am tomorrow. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally

A year after the U.S. stock market plunged, many investors believe conditions are in place to avoid another year-end pullback and possibly set the stage for a rally to finish off 2019. A more accommodative Federal Reserve compared with a ye...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 200 p.m. GMT 900 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning...

Ex-MP CM Kailash Joshi dies, PM lauds his contribution

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital here on Sunday after a prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90. He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital here, his son and for...

Man attempts suicide allegedly over formation of government in Maharashtra

A 45-year-old Shiv Sena supporter allegedly attempted suicide here apparently upset over the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state. Police said Ramesh Balu Jadhav was in an inebriated condition and could have taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019