International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK PM Johnson's election plan: Brexit, nurses and lower business rates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:42 IST
FACTBOX-UK PM Johnson's election plan: Brexit, nurses and lower business rates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched his Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday, setting out plans to employ another 50,000 nurses, lower business rates for retailers, and to complete Britain's departure from the European Union. Below are some of the policies set out by the party:

TAX AND SPENDING - It promised 23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) worth of tax cuts and public spending between 2020 and 2024, saying the impact on the government's day-to-day current budget would be close to zero.

- The most expensive tax cut measure was raising the threshold for paying social security contributions - which was announced by Johnson last week - while the lion's share of the extra spending was on the health service. - It will implement the Digital Services Tax to make sure that major multinational companies pay their fair share of tax.

BREXIT - It said it would not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020.

- It will start putting Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement through parliament before Christmas so that Britain can leave the European Union by the end of January, and move into the implementation period. HEALTH SERVICE AND SOCIAL CARE

- The party said it would employ 50,000 more nurses, with students receiving a grant during training to help with their cost of living which will not have to be repaid. - It will spend 1 billion pounds extra every year on social care. It will commit to seek a cross-party consensus in order to agree a proposal and legislation for long-term reform.

TRADE POLICY - It will aim to have 80% of UK trade covered by free trade agreements within the next three years, starting with the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. These will be negotiated in parallel with the EU deal.

- It will create up to 10 freeports around Britain. IMMIGRATION

- It will establish immigration controls and end freedom of movement. The manifesto said there would be fewer lower-skilled migrants and overall numbers would come down. Qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals will be offered fast-track visas. - It will treat EU and non-EU citizens equally.

- People coming into the country from the EU will only be able to access unemployment, housing and child benefit after five years. BUSINESS RATES, TAX CREDIT

- It will review business rates and start by cutting rates for retailers and other venues such as cinemas, pubs and grassroots music venues. - It will increase the tax credit rate to 13% and review the definition of R&D to incentivise further investment.

FIXED TERM PARLIAMENTS ACT - This will be scrapped. The party says it has led to paralysis in parliament.

DEFENCE SPENDING - It will continue to exceed the NATO target of spending 2% of GDP on defence and increase the budget by at least 0.5% above inflation every year of the new parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

India International: Attri, Reddy crowned doubles champions;

The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday. The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailands Chalo...

UPDATE 1-Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Airtel, RIL, 3 others may submit bids for RCom assets on Monday

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday, according to sources close to the development. The last date to submit bids will end on Monday and RCom R...

BSNL employees unions call for hunger strike on Nov 25

BSNL employee unions have alleged that the management is forcing personnel to opt for voluntary retirement scheme VRS by creating a fear psychosis and have called for pan-India hunger strike on November 25. The unions, representing more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019