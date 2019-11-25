International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP leaders will turn crazy sans power: Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:33 IST
BJP leaders will turn crazy sans power: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed BJP leaders will go crazy if they remain without power. Talking to reporters, Raut also said mental health clinics will be formed in various parts of Maharashtra for "such people" after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine comes to power in the state.

"The BJP leaders will go crazy if they are thrown out of power. They will lose their mental balance, as we are going to prove our majority during the floor test," Raut claimed. "Once we form government, we will build a special hospital to treat the mental illness of BJP leaders," he said.

Raut said his party, the NCP and Congress have the required numbers and will prove to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that they have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra. Raut said the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have signatures of all their respective MLAs to prove majority in the House.

Raut said the BJP acted like "Chambal dacoits" to form government in the state without having majority. "The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly," the Rajya Sabha member said.

After the BJP made a comeback to power in Maharashtra on Saturday with the help of Ajit Pawar and NCP's unspecified number of MLAs, some legislators of the Sharad Pawar-led party went 'missing'. Raut alleged that four MLAs of NCP were "detained by either the BJP or Haryana Police" as the party is in power in that state.

"They can stoop to any level to gain political power," he said, claiming that Sena workers "rescued" four NCP MLAs from a hotel at Gurugram in Haryana. The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The pre-poll alliance, however, fell apart after the BJP declined Sena's demand to share the chief minister's post. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 polls.

Raut said he has heard the BJP is ready to share the chief minister's post with Ajit Pawar for 2.5 years. "They were not ready to do the same with us. We will outsmart the BJP when it comes to prove the majority," he said. He also cited the example of state's first chief minister and Congress leader Yashwantrao Chavan who had refused to stake claim for government formation despite an invitation from the then governor.

Raut said Chavan had asserted that since his was not the single largest party in the House, he refused the offer. Asked about reasons behind NCP leaders trying to convince Ajit Pawar to come back to the party fold even as he has been removed as leader of the NCP's legislature wing, Raut said, "Nobody wants a split in family over politics." "Even I had visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray (cousin of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) when he defected from the Shiv Sena," he said.

Ajit Pawar may have taken the step (to support the BJP) emotionally, which his party leaders want to correct, the Sena leader said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Root urges more from Archer as England slump to heavy defeat

Mount Maunganui New Zealand, Nov 25 AFP England captain Joe Root said rookie fast bowler Jofra Archer had a lot to learn as the tourists slumped to an innings defeat by New Zealand on Monday. A brutally honest Root also blasted Englands sho...

Pound gains as Tory election lead promises end to political uncertainty

Sterling climbed above 10-day lows versus the dollar on Monday, as opinion polls continued to show the Conservative Party to be runaway favourite to win the Dec. 12 election with a pledge to implement Brexit and halt 3-12-years of political...

Uttarakhand's Rung tribe to hold literature festival in January

Enthused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising their efforts to preserve their language in the latest edition of Man Ki Baat, the Rung tribe of Dharchula in Uttarakhand has decided to hold a literature festival in January. The Rung commu...

NIA court finds six people, arrested in connection with a

NIA court finds six people, arrested in connection with a2016 ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry outstrikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.PTI TGBBN BN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019