International Development News
Development News Edition

Strong infighting in BJP 'forced' Puri to clarify CM candidate not finalised: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:06 IST
Strong infighting in BJP 'forced' Puri to clarify CM candidate not finalised: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that "strong infighting" within the Delhi BJP forced Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify that they have not finalised the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections due early next year. Puri had on Sunday said that the BJP will fight the assembly election under the leadership of party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and ensure that he becomes the chief minister, only to backtrack on his statement hours later.

Seeking to play down his earlier statement, Puri, the Union minister for housing and urban affairs, had said he meant that the BJP would win under the leadership of Tiwari. AAP leader Sanjay Singh asserted that his party will win more seats this time than it did in the 2015 assembly polls.

He said "the BJP is contesting the assembly polls in Delhi just for formality as they know they would lose the elections". "In India, a shift is of 8 hours, but BJP did not even allow Manoj Tiwari to complete one shift and called back his name in 2 hours," Singh told reporters.

Singh further said that after the statement it can only be assumed that the BJP is "planning to give a walkover to AAP" in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a TV channel that BJP is not "confident enough" to pitch anyone against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls in the national capital. The AAP claimed that BJP leaders Vijender Gupta and Vijay Goel along with Tiwari were all competing with each other to become the chief ministerial candidate of Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections.

In the run up to the 2015 polls, when the BJP had initially not announced any chief ministerial candidate, the AAP had invoked names of several BJP leaders trying to make it a battle against them and Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP had later declared former IPS officer Kiran Bedi as its CM face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospitalAbu Dhabi has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019