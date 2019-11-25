International Development News
Delhi Congress protests near BJP headquarters against Maha govt formation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:56 IST
Delhi Congress workers staged a protest on Monday near the BJP headquarters here accusing the party of using "undemocratic means" to form government in Maharashtra. The protestors led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra were marching towards the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg when they were stopped at a barricade by the police.

"The murder of democracy in Maharashtra will be written in black letters in the annals of history," Chopra said. The protest was attended by many senior Delhi Congress leaders, including former presidents Jai Prakash Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee, former MP Ramesh Kumar and chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma.

The role of the Maharashtra governor has been clouded by his decision to invite the BJP to form government in the state, Agarwal said. The Congress will wage a battle from the streets to the Parliament House to save democracy, Sharma asserted.

Hearing a plea moved by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Supreme Court has said it will give its order on the matter on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

