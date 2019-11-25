International Development News
Development News Edition

'Grand show at Grand Hyatt' becomes cynosure of Maha politics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:01 IST
'Grand show at Grand Hyatt' becomes cynosure of Maha politics

This wasn't a "political fashion show" but certainly one unlike any other Maharashtra has seen. The luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai, host to many fashion shows, including the biggest one in the country, on Monday saw the "parade" of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs.

The event came a day before the Supreme Court passes an order on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present during the show of strength aimed at making a public statement that the three parties hold the real mandate to govern the state.

The Sena and Congress MLAs arrived at the hotel shortly before 7 pm by various buses arranged by their parties. NCP MLAs were shifted there earlier from another hotel. Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Constitution Day: Oppn parties set to boycott joint sitting of Parliament, hold joint protest

Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The Congress,...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

Retail subscription for Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals 5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 680,254,540 shares, Samb...

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

Jozi Stars Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team. As soon as I dont perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team. I am not talking for this team only. This is someth...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019