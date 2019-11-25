International Development News
Development News Edition

Singhvi attacks BJP, says ACB closing cases shows corrupt motives

The closure of the multiple cases related to the alleged irrigation scams, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was an accused, is a brazen attack on the Constitution and can only be compared to BJP's acts in Maharashtra in the past three days, said Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:42 IST
Singhvi attacks BJP, says ACB closing cases shows corrupt motives
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The closure of the multiple cases related to the alleged irrigation scams, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was an accused, is a brazen attack on the Constitution and can only be compared to BJP's acts in Maharashtra in the past three days, said Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday. "While we are awaiting court judgement in the case of Maharashtra, an official GoM communique issued a short while ago, signed by the DIG (Anti-Corruption Bureau), to the effect that approximately nine cases of corruption against a leader, all related to the so-called irrigation scam in the Vidarbha region shall remain closed forthwith," Singhvi said without naming Pawar at a press conference here.

"It shows corrupt motives, inducements and blows to smithereens every letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution. Its brazenness can only be compared to the acts of the same party in the last two-three days," Singhvi added. The former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan was also present at the conference and spoke to the reporters on the same topic in Hindi and Marathi.

Further slamming the BJP for closing the cases against Ajit Pawar, Singhvi said, "We also know that he appeared in a minority of 1 in supporting the chief ministership of Devendra Fadnavis. To issue this government communique on November 25 is the most brazen, shameful act of conspiracy unheard of even in the annals to which some parties have stooped to." Meanwhile, in a show of strength in Maharashtra, the MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena on Monday evening pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a Mumbai hotel, saying that they would not get "lured" and "will not do anything which will benefit BJP".

"I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest with my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," all the MLAs present in the Hotel Grand Hyatt said while taking the pledge. This comes at a time when Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have lodged their MLAs in respective hotels to keep their flock intact and to prevents any alleged attempts of 'poaching' or 'horse-trading'.

However, the three parties have pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt where NCP MLAs are already staying, in a bid to show their strength. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico does not expect U.S. to designate drug cartels terrorists -minister

Mexicos foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Monday he did not expect the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups to allow Washington to intervene south of the border to combat them.The minister was speaking...

9 killed, 17 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda

Nine people were killed while 17 injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grie...

'Identification parade' an insult of MLAs: BJP's Ashish Shelar

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Nov 25 ANI Soon after MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a hotel here, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that the identification parade w...

UPDATE 3-Canada's rail strike to hit fertilizer output, slow grains exports

A strike at Canadas largest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co., has forced one fertilizer company to set a date to curtail production and is threatening to slow agricultural exports with at least 30 vessels waiting at Canadas West Coas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019