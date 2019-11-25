International Development News
Development News Edition

'Identification parade' an insult of MLAs: BJP's Ashish Shelar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI) Soon after MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a hotel here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar said that the "identification parade" was an insult of the MLAs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:55 IST
'Identification parade' an insult of MLAs: BJP's Ashish Shelar
Ashish Shelar. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI) Soon after MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a hotel here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar said that the "identification parade" was an insult of the MLAs. "We saw the Congress-NCP-Congress show an identification parade... If the head himself considers the leaders as culprits, then it's a blot on democracy... We want to say that this is an insult of the elected MLAs," Shelar told media persons here.

Terming it an insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them, Shelar said: "Identification parade is done in case of accused persons, not in the case of elected MLAs." He said that Vidhan Sabha numbers cannot be proved with such tactics and added, "It will only lead to a loss of confidence of the MLAs... This shows how much of self-confidence you have on your MLAs... Power comes and goes, but what you are doing today is clearly been seen by the entire country... For power, you have done all this and disrespected the mandate."

Further, Shelar questioned whether 145 elected MLAs were present at the event. Shelar said the BJP does not need to ask people to join the party.

The MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena today pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a Mumbai hotel, saying that they would not get "lured" and "will not do anything which will benefit BJP". "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest with my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," all the MLAs present in the Hotel Grand Hyatt said while taking the pledge.

Earlier in the day, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and others visited Raj Bhawan and gave a letter showing the strength of 162 MLAs to the officials at Raj Bhavan. After which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "come and watch" the show of strength of the three parties.

The Supreme Court today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state. The petition was filed after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning.

The order on whether the floor test will be conducted for proving the majority of the BJP-led Fadnavis government is expected to be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong

Hong Kongs leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.Democratic candidates secured almost 90 of 452 distric...

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019