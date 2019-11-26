International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanjay Raut terms Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in as 'murder of Constitution'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister as 'murder of Constitution' and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not have the majority to pass the floor test.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:37 IST
Sanjay Raut terms Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in as 'murder of Constitution'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister as 'murder of Constitution' and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not have the majority to pass the floor test. "...By taking the oath of the Chief Minister they have murdered the constitution. It is a murder of our national slogan Satyameva Jayate (Truth alone triumphs). Why they are afraid? Why they are running from proving the majority? Why we have to go to the Supreme Court for seeking justice," he said while addressing media in Mumbai.

"Today in Parliament, the discussion will be held on Constitution... Is this the Constitution Bhimrao Ambedkar ji has made? We have 162 MLAs, all the three main political parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) yesterday came together which you people called it as a show of strength, but we came together to show it to the people of Maharashtra, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan," he added. The statement from Shiv Sena's leader came just a day after, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and others visited Raj Bhawan and submitted a letter to the Governor showing the strength of 162 MLAs.

After which Raut invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "come and watch" the show of strength of the three parties. Also, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today requested the Supreme Court to restrain the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test today. Meanwhile, the top court has ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's chief minister nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was ...

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

NHL roundup: Stars' 7th straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019