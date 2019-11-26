Will definitely prove our majority:Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant after SC orders Maha floor test
We will definitely prove our majority in the House, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said on Tuesday moments after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority.
"The midnight move by the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was an insult of the Constitution. We have always maintained that those who have majority should form the government. We have the majority 100 per cent.
"We had only demanded that floor test should be done soon since more the delay the more horse trading will take place. The BJP is compelled by the habit, they will go on doing it," said Sawant.
