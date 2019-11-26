Delhi govt working as per principles of Constitution: Kejriwal
The Delhi government has been working according to the principles of the Constitution despite facing obstacles, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign.
"Delhi government has been working on the principles of the Constitution but there have been some obstacles," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
