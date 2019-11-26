CM Fadnavis meets Governor, submits resignation

Maharashtra Chief MinisterDevendra Fadnavis handed over his resignation to Governor B SKoshyari on Tuesday afternoon

"Fadnavis called on the governor and tendered hisresignation," said a statement from Raj Bhavan

Fadnavis, sworn in only three days ago, announced at apress conference on Tuesday that he was going to resign aswith deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar steppingdown, the BJP does not have a majority in the Assembly.

