International Development News
Development News Edition

CM Fadnavis meets Governor, submits resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:51 IST
Maharashtra Chief MinisterDevendra Fadnavis handed over his resignation to Governor B SKoshyari on Tuesday afternoon

"Fadnavis called on the governor and tendered hisresignation," said a statement from Raj Bhavan

Fadnavis, sworn in only three days ago, announced at apress conference on Tuesday that he was going to resign aswith deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar steppingdown, the BJP does not have a majority in the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

