  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 18:02 IST
We formed govt in good faith, parties rejected by people 'stealing' mandate: BJP

With the alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress likely to form government in Maharashtra, the BJP said on Tuesday that parties "rejected by people" in the Assembly polls have joined hands to "steal" popular mandate. The BJP also rejected the opposition's criticism over its decision to form government despite lacking numbers, with its spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao saying it had done so in "good faith" after being assured of the NCP's support by its leader Ajit Pawar.

Rao also had a swipe at his party's former ally Shiv Sena, saying its tally might not have not reached even double digit figures without the BJP's support but it "cynically" exploited post-election situation to sacrifice its ideology at the altar of power politics. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as chief minister on Saturday, resigned earlier after it became clear that he lacked numbers ahead of floor test scheduled for Wednesday.

