International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis' resignation from post of Maharashtra CM is victory of constitutional democracy: KC Venugopal

Hitting out at the BJP, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that resignation by Devendra Fadnavis from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister is a "victory of constitutional democracy".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:16 IST
Fadnavis' resignation from post of Maharashtra CM is victory of constitutional democracy: KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the BJP, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that resignation by Devendra Fadnavis from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister is a "victory of constitutional democracy". Speaking to ANI on the same, Venugopal said, "This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse-trading they can make government in the state."

Lashing out at the top brass of BJP sitting Delhi, he said, "This is not only a failure of Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi." The Congress leader further informed that there will be a joint press conference as well as a meeting of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP this evening.

Meanwhile, he also said that the upcoming meeting between NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena will elect the leader of the joint legislative party, which is likely to be Uddhav Thackeray. Stressing on the meeting, he said, "In the meeting, the leader of the joint legislative party will be elected. I think Uddhav Thackeray will be elected."

The resignation of Fadnavis comes a day before the apex court asked the BJP to prove the majority on the floor of the state assembly. "We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision to resign from the post.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis's deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn-in.In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with Indias pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting. I cant say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. N...

UPDATE 2-Erdogan leans on Turkish central bank for risky 'single digit' rates

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the central bank on Tuesday to continue slashing interest rates, after it already cut by 1,000 points since July, saying both rates and inflation would hopefully hit single-digits next year. Erdogan, w...

Red Cross boosts disaster-prone communities with blockchain "cash"

In Kenyas poor rural and slum communities, residents have lots to sell - from home-grown tomatoes to their labor hoeing fields or teaching children - but few people have enough cash to buy the goods and services, reducing the incentive to p...

Shut down JNU for two years, rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose University: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.Speaking on occas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019