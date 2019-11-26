International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha resignations defeat of BJP's "manipulative politics": CPI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:14 IST
Maha resignations defeat of BJP's "manipulative politics": CPI

The Left parties on Tuesday questioned the role of the governor in the formation of the Maharashtra government by the BJP and said the resignations of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy was a defeat of the saffron party's "manipulative politics." In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, Fadnavis resigned ahead of the scheduled floor test on Wednesday, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP leader Pawar quit.

"Today is our 70th Constitution Day. It is expected from all Indians, especially those holding constitutional positions, to adhere to constitutional values and morality. The least that the Governor of Maharashtra must do now is to display moral conscience and quit," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He also said what transpired in Maharashtra was "Modi-Shah's" vision of 'New India'.

"Redefining of democracy through the use of money power, threats, intimidation and horse trading have failed. BJP has to bite the dust in Maharashtra," Yechury said. CPI general secretary D Raja said the twin resignations exposed how governors were the "agents" of the central government.

"It is a defeat for the BJP for its manipulative politics, subversion of the Constitution and misuse of the governor's office. The governors are acting as agents of the Central government. The entire process of government formation by the BJP was wrong. This is a huge blow for them," he said. CPI national secretary Atul Anjan demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the Maharashtra government formation issue.

"The incidents in Maharashtra has made it clear that that the Home Minister in cahoots with the PM had misused the post of the governor and installed an illegal government in the state. The resignations of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis has ended this farce. Home Minister Amit Shah has played this game and failed, now he needs to resign," Anjan said. Raja also questioned why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time.

"They could have done so in the first day itself," he said, questioning why was there a haste in revoking the presidential order that kept the assembly in suspended animation. Alleging that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari "hurriedly" appointed Fadnavis as the Chief Minister last Saturday, Raja said, "There are many constitutional moral questions involved in the issue." PTI ASG JBL ASG UZM AQS

AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...

UK Labour leader defends anti-Semitism handling after chief rabbi criticism

Eds Updating with details London, Nov 26 AFP Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday defended his handling of anti-Semitism allegations after Britains most senior rabbi suggested the issue was a new poison within the party that had been sanc...

With time running out, Democrat Booker to make all-out push for debate stage

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Bookers campaign will mount an all-out effort to boost his anemic poll numbers in a attempt to qualify for the December debate, his campaign manager said in a memo to the U.S. senators supporters on Tues...

Maha BJP govt resignation best gift of Constitution day: Mamata

Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a government at midnight in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis resignation have sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019