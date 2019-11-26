The Left parties on Tuesday questioned the role of the governor in the formation of the Maharashtra government by the BJP and said the resignations of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy was a defeat of the saffron party's "manipulative politics." In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, Fadnavis resigned ahead of the scheduled floor test on Wednesday, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP leader Pawar quit.

"Today is our 70th Constitution Day. It is expected from all Indians, especially those holding constitutional positions, to adhere to constitutional values and morality. The least that the Governor of Maharashtra must do now is to display moral conscience and quit," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He also said what transpired in Maharashtra was "Modi-Shah's" vision of 'New India'.

"Redefining of democracy through the use of money power, threats, intimidation and horse trading have failed. BJP has to bite the dust in Maharashtra," Yechury said. CPI general secretary D Raja said the twin resignations exposed how governors were the "agents" of the central government.

"It is a defeat for the BJP for its manipulative politics, subversion of the Constitution and misuse of the governor's office. The governors are acting as agents of the Central government. The entire process of government formation by the BJP was wrong. This is a huge blow for them," he said. CPI national secretary Atul Anjan demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the Maharashtra government formation issue.

"The incidents in Maharashtra has made it clear that that the Home Minister in cahoots with the PM had misused the post of the governor and installed an illegal government in the state. The resignations of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis has ended this farce. Home Minister Amit Shah has played this game and failed, now he needs to resign," Anjan said. Raja also questioned why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time.

"They could have done so in the first day itself," he said, questioning why was there a haste in revoking the presidential order that kept the assembly in suspended animation. Alleging that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari "hurriedly" appointed Fadnavis as the Chief Minister last Saturday, Raja said, "There are many constitutional moral questions involved in the issue." PTI ASG JBL ASG UZM AQS

