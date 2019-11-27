International Development News
Development News Edition

Victory of democracy: Chhattisgarh CM after BJP govt collapses in Maharashtra

In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the people who are in government have misused their powers while referring to the collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:24 IST
Victory of democracy: Chhattisgarh CM after BJP govt collapses in Maharashtra
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to reporters in Raipur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the people who are in government have misused their powers while referring to the collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra. "The country has seen how people in power misused their powers. I congratulate Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray who showed unity and it is a victory of the democracy," Baghel told reporters here on Tuesday.

"Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should not have taken oaths. The office of Governor has been made a gimmick and also was misused," he said. In Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister Baghel said they cannot respect dissent. "They cannot respect dissent. Their nationalism does not allow them to give space for dissent. Our nationalism has been inspired by great people including Dayanand Saraswati, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Tilak, Raja Ram Mohan Roy," he said.

Baghel also hit out at BJP saying that the party indulge in spreading "rumours". "BJP indulge in spreading rumours. 35 A was not only invoked in Jammu and Kashmir but several parts of Northeast. Today, 35 A was only withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir but not from Northeast. Article 370 was abrogated but Article 371 and 372 are active in Northeast," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct horror film 'Invisible Woman'

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks has found her next project she is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film set at Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Charlies Angels director will also produce the movie with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019