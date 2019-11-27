International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:14 IST
Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters through party workers to woo them to vote in favour of a BJP candidate during the December 5 bypolls. According to the complaint, Karjol, who is in-charge of 03-Athani assembly constituency, on behalf of BJP, has distributed cash to voters on November 26, to woo them and to vote in favour of BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli.

The complaint was submitted to the EC through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka. It said "At Kumathalli's residence Karjol has been videographed distributing money to workers and this was widely telecast in the media.

While giving cash, Karjol observed the cameraman videographing the incident and asked the cameraman that are you recording this and said do not circulate the video." The party termed his act as a clear violation of Indian Penal Code Section 171(C) (undue influence at elections) and Section 123(1) (A) (bribery) of the Representation of the People Act and also a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We request you to initiate action against Karjol... to uphold the laws of the land and in the interest of free and fair elections.

A video clip of Karjol purportedly giving cash to a party worker at Athani was widely circulated on social media on Tuesday. Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and 3 by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

With winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, the BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves several welfare schemes in meeting

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the Jagan Anna Vidya Deevena and other important welfare schemes for the state, said Minister of Information and Public Relations IPR Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday. The cabinet approved a fee reimburs...

Two types of motion keep cells in shape: Study

A team of scientists has found the health of cells is maintained in part by two types of movement of their nucleoli. This dual motion within the surrounding fluid adds to our understanding of what contributes to healthy cellular function an...

Terror incidents in J-K have come down to almost nil after abrogation of 370: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that after abrogation of provisions of Article 370, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil. He also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jam...

Judiciary Committee set to take over Trump impeachment probe

Washington, Nov 27 AP The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible vote on actual charges of high crimes and misdemea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019