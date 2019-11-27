International Development News
Development News Edition

Kejriwal baffled by bill in Parliament for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies: Delhi BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:43 IST
Kejriwal baffled by bill in Parliament for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "baffled" by tabling of of bill in Parliament for ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city and alleged that his claims of development in these settlements are hollow. Kejriwal earlier spread rumour that no bill was to be tabled in Parliament on unauthorised colonies, now he is claiming that no registries will take place, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The issue of regularisation of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi has ensued a blame game between the ruling AAP and the BJP with Assembly polls round the corner.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal demanded that the Centre should open registry of properties in unauthorised colonies within three days and claimed that his government spent Rs 8,147 crore on development in these colonies in the last five years. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel challenged Kejriwal to accompany him for a visit of unauthorised colonies and alleged that no development work has been done in these settlements.

"Kejriwal is baffled and hopeless after tabling of the bill in Parliament and is clueless about his next move. "He is making false claims of development in unauthorised colonies fearing that 40 lakh people living there might vote for the BJP in Assembly elections," Goel said.

The BJP government at the Centre is fulfilling its promise made in 2019 manifesto to regularise unauthorised colonies by providing ownership rights to its residents over their properties, said Vijender Gupta, BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly. The Delhi Development Authority is tagging unauthorised colonies and numbering properties there. A website for formalising ownership rights will start functioning from December 16, and all the properties in these colonies will get titles once the process starts, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Ogier replaces Tanak in all-new Toyota lineup for 2020

Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Wels...

UPDATE 2-Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vaticans financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organization as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real...

City want to keep Guardiola for years to come, says chairman

London, Nov 27 AFP Manchester City want to keep Pep Guardiola at the helm for many years to come, says the English champions chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Guardiola -- who stayed for four seasons with Barcelona and three terms with Bayern M...

Allahabad HC seeks reply on PIL demanding hospital in court premises

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply on a PIL demanding a 20-bedded hospital in the premises of the court. A two-judge bench comprising Justice B K Narain and Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019