Hong Kong expresses 'extreme regret' over US law backing protests

Hong Kong's government on Thursday expressed "extreme regret" after US President Donald Trump signed legislation backing pro-democracy protests, accusing Washington of "interfering" in the city's domestic affairs.

"The two acts are obviously interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs," a government official said in a statement, warning the move would "send the wrong message to the protesters".

