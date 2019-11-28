International Development News
BJP condemns remarks made by Pragya Thakur: JP Nadda

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:54 IST
The BJP on Thursday condemned the remarks made by its Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in Parliament on Wednesday referring to Nathuram Godse and said it does not supports such statements.

BJP working president JP Nadda also recommended Thakur's removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed.

"We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he said.

