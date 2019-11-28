Pragya's remarks reflect heart of RSS, BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur's now expunged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin reflect the "heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP" and that he does not want to "waste time" by demanding action against her. "What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Gandhi told media persons.
During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja said that Godse nursed a grudge against Mahatma Gandhi for over three decades. Following which the MP from Bhopal, Thakur interjected.
Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added. Earlier this year, Thakur described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party". (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
