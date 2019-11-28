International Development News
Development News Edition

Condemn philosophy which describes Godse as patriot: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:27 IST
Condemn philosophy which describes Godse as patriot: Rajnath

Amid opposition protests over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on Nathuram Godse, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that his party condemns any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot. Singh also said that Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

Not satisfied with his response, the opposition led by the Congress staged a walkout. As soon as the House met to take up the day's business, opposition members stood up and strongly protested the remarks made by Thakur on Wednesday on Godse during the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment Bill).

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Thakur has called Godse a patriot and the Congress a terrorist party. "Thousands of members of the Congress have laid down their lives while serving the nation. How can she dare to say such things that too inside the House. We demand action," he said.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of doing politics in the name of Gandhi and appropriating his and Nehru's legacy. Chowdhury said it was because of the BJP's ideology that Thakur could make such comments.

The Congress leader was supported by members belonging to the Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left parties, NCP and AIMIM. Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating opposition members, saying he would give his ruling and asked them to take their seats.

TMC leader Saugata Roy and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi told the Speaker that they should also be given an opportunity to speak. Birla, however, said the remarks of Thakur were already expunged from the records and there was no scope for any debate.

At this, the Defence Minister stood up and urged the Speaker to allow him to speak. Singh said the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Godse as a patriot.

"Far from talking about Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, we condemn the idea of treating him as a patriot. His philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and he is as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation," he said. Not satisfied with the response, the MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left parties, NCP and AIMIM staged a walk out.

However, the BSP, BJD, TDP and TRS members remained seated in the House. Unlike on other issues, when they are often seen engaged in a verbal duel with the opposition, BJP members remained quiet during the opposition protests today..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashians birthday. The makeup mogul signed up for the task after Kim Kardashian West asked her for help to throw their sister an epic birthday party, re...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Pakistan's top court to rule on controversial extension for army chief

Pakistans top court will rule on Thursday whether to grant an extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military.The cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan approved a three-yea...

UPDATE 1-France's EDF launches construction of Scottish windfarm

French power group EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost over-runs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it would build a new Scottish windfarm. State-controlled EDF said it would start construction of the 450 megawatts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019