BJP attacks successive Delhi govts over unauthorised colonies;

BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday attacked successive Delhi governments for allegedly failing to extend ownership rights to people residing in unauthorised colonies here, drawing a sharp response from the Congress. Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on a bill which seeks to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, he targeted various city governments.

The Congress said he was naming leaders and making derogatory remarks against them. A Raja, who was chairing the proceedings, said all such mentions would be removed from records..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)