BJP getting paid back for arrogance: Mamata on by-poll results

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the TMC's victory in the assembly by-polls was in favour of secularism and unity, and a "mandate against the NRC". The TMC supremo also said the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and "insulting" the people of the state.

In a major boost for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the party bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 25 by trouncing the BJP. The TMC won the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur bypolls. The BJP emerged in the second position in all the three seats.

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. This is a victory in favour of secularism and unity and is a mandate against NRC. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of the state.

"This mandate is against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres," Banerjee told a TV channel. Later, speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, the CM said the saffron party is losing support of people barely five-six months of returning to power at the Centre.

"Within five-six months people are not supporting you... after seeing the economic situation, unemployment scenario and also because of the disinvestment policies. No one is happy," she said. She said the NRC is BJP's political stand and that her government would not allow its implementation in West Bengal.

"We won't allow implementation of the NRC in West Bengal and do not want it anywhere in the country. The BJP is trying to divide Bengal into pieces... We assure that not a single person will be driven out of the state because of NRC," Banerjee said. The chief minister said she will appeal to BJP leaders not to take hasty decisions based on its "political choice".

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strenghten themselves, are helping the BJP in the state, she alleged. Critricising the Centre for failing to generate employment and pursuing politics over religion, Banerjee said the results of the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP failed to get the majority, and Thursday's assembly by-polls outcome were a reflection of "people's anger" against the party.

"The countdown has started. They are not interested in generating employment or development. They are more interested in dividing people over religion and threatening others," she said. The BJP should not be under the impression that people will accept their "bullish tactics" of forming governments in states despite not having the majority, the CM added..

