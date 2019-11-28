Mamata congratulates Thackeray, Pawar, Thorat
West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat for coming together and forming the government in Maharashtra. Banerjee said she was looking forward to a "pro-people and stable government" that would work for the all round development of Maharashtra under their leadership.
Congratulations to @OfficeofUT , @PawarSpeaks and @bb_thorat for forming the government in Maharashtra, she tweeted. Under your diligent leadership and firm commitment, we look forward to the State having a pro- people, stable government that works for all round development, she added.
Thackeray, heading the 'Maha Vikas Agadhi' government, took oath as the 18th chief minister of Mahrashtra at a gala ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening over a month after the declaration of the results. The Devendra Fadnavis government had quit on November 26 after just three days in power ahead of the floor test directed by the Supreme Court..
