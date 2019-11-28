Delhi: Meeting led by Nadda with BJP general secretaries underway
BJP working president JP Nadda is holding a meeting with the party's general secretaries in the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.
BJP working president JP Nadda is holding a meeting with the party's general secretaries in the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. Discussions on the ongoing organisational elections of the BJP, which are being conducted across the country, are likely to take place in the meeting which is underway.
Nadda is also scheduled to hold discussions on the celebration of the 10-day-long program on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being organised from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres. Apart from this, the leaders are also expected to hold talks on the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and the political situation in Maharashtra, during the course of the meeting.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- JP Nadda
- Delhi
- Jharkhand
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena again slams BJP for political crisis in Maharashtra
BJP takes out rally in city to protest spike in dengue cases
Yediyurappa welcomes SC decision on disqualified MLAs, says wait till evening to see if they join BJP
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi slams CM Kejriwal over rising Delhi air pollution
BJP will win most seats in by-polls: Bommai on SC's ruling in MLA disqualification case