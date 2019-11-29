International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:28 IST
Pragya tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Godse

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Fridaytendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on NathuramGodse

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terroristdespite being acquitted by a court

"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret andtender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

Airbus is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plan...

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest

Police have booked former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy along with the then Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, his subordinates and some Congress and JDS leaders on sedition charges for protesting the income tax...

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie 'Loveyatri': SC.

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie Loveyatri SC....

Seven dead in small plane crash in Canada

Toronto Canada, Nov 29 AFP Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canadas transport safety agency said Thursday. The US-registered single-engine Piper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019