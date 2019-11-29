Pragya tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Godse

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Fridaytendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on NathuramGodse

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terroristdespite being acquitted by a court

"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret andtender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.

