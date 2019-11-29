PM Modi announces USD 50 million assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance of USD 50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of terrorism after holding "fruitful" talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly-elected president of the island nation.
The prime minister also said he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will fulfill aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.
In a media statement, Modi said India's line of credit of USD 400 million will further boost Sri Lanka's development.
