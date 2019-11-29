International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for remarks on Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:46 IST
Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for remarks on Godse

Facing opposition attack for her controversial comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but asserted her remarks have been twisted. The Bhopal MP said she had made the comments in a different context.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. "If my comments have hurt in anyway, I regret and seek apology. But, my comments in the House have been twisted and misrepresented," she said, without taking Godse's name.

Thakur also said that she respects and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country. Thakur also said that she was dubbed as a terrorist by a sitting MP despite being acquitted by the court.

"One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court ... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi," she said and added that making such remarks too was against the law. Thakur remains an accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a power-loom town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Unsatisfied with Thakur's apology, the Congress strongly protested in the House and shouted slogans and demanded suspension of the BJP MP from the House.

Congress members stormed into the well of the House shouting slogans of "Godse party down down" and "Mahatama Gandhi ki jai." Later, when the Speaker allowed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak, the Congress leader said Thakur's remarks have not only hurt India, but the entire world as Mahatama Gandhi was not only a father of the nation but a global icon. Chowdhury asserted that Thakur should tender an unconditional and unqualified apology in the House which the entire country deserves.

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, Chowdhury said opposition members had raised the issue of Thakur's comments in the House on Wednesday. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other leaders of the opposition party with BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali demanding that her remarks in which she tries to project herself as a victim while referring to the court case should also be expunged. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) recalled the discussion on the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi in the constituent assembly and said then Speaker (chairman) of the constituent assembly had cautioned about political violence and its grave threat to democracy.

To end the impasses, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav suggested that the Speaker call a meeting of floor leaders of all parties. The Speaker has now convened a meeting of leaders to end the stalemate.

BJD member B Mahtab said to end the confusion, the chair can go through video recordings of proceedings of the House. The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have given a notice to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her remarks.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said BJP condemned any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot. Singh said Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

Thakur's remarks on Godse during a debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill on Wednesday were never part of the records..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Suu Kyi fans join VIP tours for Rohingya genocide trial

Yangon, Nov 29 AFP Ardent fans of Aung San Suu Kyi are snapping up spots on USD 2,000 tours to The Hague, in a display of moral support as Myanmar faces charges of genocide over the Rohingya crisis at the UNs top court in December. Supporte...

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019