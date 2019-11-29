Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for remarks on Godse

Facing opposition attack for her controversial comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but asserted her remarks have been twisted. The Bhopal MP said she had made the comments in a different context.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. "If my comments have hurt in anyway, I regret and seek apology. But, my comments in the House have been twisted and misrepresented," she said, without taking Godse's name.

Thakur also said that she respects and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country. Thakur also said that she was dubbed as a terrorist by a sitting MP despite being acquitted by the court.

"One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court ... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi," she said and added that making such remarks too was against the law. Thakur remains an accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a power-loom town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Unsatisfied with Thakur's apology, the Congress strongly protested in the House and shouted slogans and demanded suspension of the BJP MP from the House.

Congress members stormed into the well of the House shouting slogans of "Godse party down down" and "Mahatama Gandhi ki jai." Later, when the Speaker allowed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak, the Congress leader said Thakur's remarks have not only hurt India, but the entire world as Mahatama Gandhi was not only a father of the nation but a global icon. Chowdhury asserted that Thakur should tender an unconditional and unqualified apology in the House which the entire country deserves.

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, Chowdhury said opposition members had raised the issue of Thakur's comments in the House on Wednesday. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other leaders of the opposition party with BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali demanding that her remarks in which she tries to project herself as a victim while referring to the court case should also be expunged. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) recalled the discussion on the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi in the constituent assembly and said then Speaker (chairman) of the constituent assembly had cautioned about political violence and its grave threat to democracy.

To end the impasses, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav suggested that the Speaker call a meeting of floor leaders of all parties. The Speaker has now convened a meeting of leaders to end the stalemate.

BJD member B Mahtab said to end the confusion, the chair can go through video recordings of proceedings of the House. The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have given a notice to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her remarks.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said BJP condemned any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot. Singh said Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

Thakur's remarks on Godse during a debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill on Wednesday were never part of the records..

