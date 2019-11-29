International Development News
Development News Edition

Jarkiholi brothers crossing swords raises poll pitch in Gokak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:00 IST
Jarkiholi brothers crossing swords raises poll pitch in Gokak

It's a clash between the Jarkiholi brothers in bypoll-bound Gokak assembly constituency, where some local political leaders say the electoral battle is likely to go down to the wire, with the stakes being high. The bypoll to the seat in Belagavi district was necessitated following the resignation and subsequent disqualification of Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, after he rallied the rebels to topple the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state.

While Ramesh Jarkiholi is now contesting the bypolls on a BJP ticket, his youngest brother Lakhan Jarkiholi is his opponent as a Congress nominee. The battle for Gokak has also drawn the battle lines within the family, as their other brothers- Congress MLA from Yemkanmardi Satish Jarkiholi and Arabhavi BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, supporting their siblings who are candidates from their respective parties.

Satish had engaged in a long drawn verbal battle publicly in the last few months with Ramesh over the latter's decision to quit Congress and giving prominence to his brothers-in-law Appirao Patil, Ambirao Patil and Shankar Patil in local politics. Some local leaders say that in furtherance of his ongoing battle with his older brother Ramesh, Satish went out of his way to ensure Lakhan got a Congress ticket.

The local leaders, who have been witness to Jarkiholi brothers' political dominance in Belagavi district, say that Ramesh, who has represented Gokak five times in the assembly, is facing a "tough battle" as his younger brother Lakhan, who had been his "backbone" in the previous election campaigns and victories, is now his opponent candidate. "Lakhan has been by his (Ramesh) side in all the previous elections as support.Now it remains to be seen how things go.

Being in same party (Congress) Satish too had not worked against Ramesh electorally in elections so far, but this time the scene is different," an associate of the Jarkiholis' said. However, in a surprise development, Bhimshi, the other among the the five Jarkiholi brothers, is siding with Ramesh in this bypoll, signalling a possible end to a long-drawn political rivalry.

Interestingly, Bhimshi had contested the 2008 assembly election as a BJP candidate from Gokak against Ramesh and had been defeated. Sons of businessman Laxmanrao Jarkiholi- Ramesh (eldest), followed by Satish, Balachandra, Bhimshi and Lakhan (youngest) belong to the Nayaka/Valmiki community under the Scheduled Tribes.

Many local leaders see the political diversity in the family, also as a "calculated move", as it ensures at least one of them finds a place in the government of the day. While Yediyurappa and his cabinet have thrown its weight behind Ramesh to ensure his victory, Lakhan enjoys the support and confidence of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, considering Satish's closeness to him for long.

If Ramesh manages to retain the seat, it will be the first ever win for BJP in Gokak. However, he also faces Ashok Pujari, a BJP rebel turned JD(S) candidate.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has put his weight behind Pujari to defeat Ramesh, who played a key role in the collapse of his coalition government. Sources said BJP also fears reduction in votes that it may get from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community,seen as the strong vote bank of the party, as Pujari hails from the community, while its candidate Ramesh belongs to ST community.

Fifteen of the 17 constituencies represented by the disqualified legislators, including Ramesh, who played a key role in the collapse of the coalition government and paved way for BJP to come to power, will go for bypolls on December 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 9.

The Supreme Court recently allowed the disqualified legislators to contest the bypolls, while upholding the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them. With winning a majority seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, including Ramesh, who joined the party, as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

There are speculations within BJP circles that Ramesh may be made Deputy Chief Minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet on his election..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in car-tanker crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four members of a family were killed and two others injured when their speeding car rammed into a tanker on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident took place around 5 am near Pansheel village in ...

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening...

Core sector output contracts by 5.8 pc in October from 5.2 pc month-on-month

The eight core industries recorded 5.8 per cent decline in October from the 5.2 per cent decline seen in September, according to government data released on Friday. The combined index of eight core industries stood at 127 in October 2019 wh...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 29

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019