France to summon Turkish envoy over Erdogan's 'insults': French presidency

Paris, Nov 29 (AFP) The French government will summon the Turkish envoy in Paris for talks after what it termed "insults" by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Emmanuel Macron of suffering "brain death", the president's office said Friday. Erdogan used an expression Macron had used to describe NATO to hit back at the French leader over his criticism of fellow NATO member Turkey's intervention against Kurdish forces in Syria.

"This is not a statement, these are insults," an Elysee official said, adding: "The ambassador will be summoned to the ministry to explain things." (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

