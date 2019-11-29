New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that "a new sun will rise" in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said: "There is a new sun that has risen in Maharashtra and hopefully, a new sun will rise in Goa."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that a new political front is taking shape with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and a "magic" will be seen in the BJP-ruled state. "Goa Forward Party president and former deputy chief minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai, along with three MLAs, is forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon you will get to see the magic in Goa as well," Raut said.

He said that the Sena wants a "non-BJP political front" at the national level, adding that "after Maharashtra, it is Goa. Then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country." Seconding Raut, GFP chief Sardesai said the Maha Vikash Agadhi, an alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, should be extended to Goa as well.

"What happened in Maharashtra should be done in Goa too. The opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has been formed, should extend to Goa too," Sardesai told media in Mumbai. Earlier this month, Shiv Sena snapped ties with its old ally BJP after differences over the government formation in Maharashtra and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday. (ANI)

