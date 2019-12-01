International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong creates 'complications', BJP brings solutions: Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Simdega
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:41 IST
Cong creates 'complications', BJP brings solutions: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the BJP brings out solutions while the Congress creates "complications". "Congress ka kaam uljhana, Bhajpa (BJP) ka kaam suljhana (while the Congress complicates things, the BJP solves problems)," Prasad said while addressing a poll meeting here.

"Jharkhand is also an example. Keeping the emotions of the people of the state, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand. When Jharkhand became a separate state, the Congress made the state unstable and everyone knows what had happened --- from (ex) chief minister to his associates went to jail," Prasad said, hinting at former chief minister Madhu Koda and some of his former cabinet ministers being accused of corruption. Koda was also convicted in a coal scam case and is on bail.

Prasad, who holds portfolios of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and IT in the Union Cabinet, attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale deal, saying the people knew the importance of the fighter jets but for the Congress leader, it was an "issue". "Earlier, the Congress used to ask the jawans to act by tying their one hand. But the BJP government has told the jawans, not to open fire, but if one bullet is fired from Pakistani side then open fire so long silence descends on the other side," Prasad said.

Prasad also accused the Congress of keeping the Ram Janmabhoomi issue pending. "The times have changed. The double-engine governments (at the Centre and at the state) are developing the country as well as the state," Prasad said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Sadanand Besra from Simdega, which goes to polls in the second phase on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt seeks reply from 26 district police chiefs over incidents of stubble burning

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sought an answer from police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the ...

Mainpuri SP transferred over delay in probe into death of student

Taking serious cognizance of the delay in the investigation into the death of a student of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of the Mainpuri superint...

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

J.J. Watts season might not be over after all. The Houston Texans star defensive end was considered to be done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He even took to Twitter to write This game can be beautifu...

UPDATE 2-British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in London by a man jailed for terrorism who had been released early. Less than two weeks before Britain heads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019